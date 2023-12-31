Sunday's game between the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-2, 3-0 Horizon League) and Detroit Mercy Titans (0-14, 0-3 Horizon League) at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum has a projected final score of 81-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Purdue Fort Wayne, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on December 31.

The game has no set line.

Detroit Mercy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Venue: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Detroit Mercy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 81, Detroit Mercy 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Detroit Mercy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue Fort Wayne (-19.1)

Purdue Fort Wayne (-19.1) Computer Predicted Total: 142.7

Purdue Fort Wayne is 8-3-0 against the spread, while Detroit Mercy's ATS record this season is 3-11-0. The Mastodons are 5-6-0 and the Titans are 6-8-0 in terms of going over the point total. In the last 10 contests, Purdue Fort Wayne is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall while Detroit Mercy has gone 2-8 against the spread and 0-10 overall.

Other Horizon League Predictions

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights

The Titans put up 60.9 points per game (358th in college basketball) while giving up 77.1 per outing (308th in college basketball). They have a -226 scoring differential and have been outscored by 16.2 points per game.

Detroit Mercy averages 31.2 rebounds per game (350th in college basketball) while allowing 36.7 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 5.5 boards per game.

Detroit Mercy connects on 5.2 three-pointers per game (337th in college basketball) while shooting 25.9% from deep (358th in college basketball). It is making 3.4 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.6 per game at 40.7%.

Detroit Mercy has committed 13.0 turnovers per game (280th in college basketball), 2.1 more than the 10.9 it forces (279th in college basketball).

