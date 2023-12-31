The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-14, 0-3 Horizon League) travel to face the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-2, 3-0 Horizon League) after losing 11 road games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Detroit Mercy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

TV: ESPN+

Detroit Mercy Stats Insights

This season, Detroit Mercy has a 0-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Mastodons are the rebounding team in the country, the Titans rank 257th.

The Titans' 60.9 points per game are 5.5 fewer points than the 66.4 the Mastodons allow to opponents.

Detroit Mercy is 0-3 when it scores more than 66.4 points.

Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Detroit Mercy put up more points at home (79.1 per game) than away (73.9) last season.

At home, the Titans allowed 69.3 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.8).

Beyond the arc, Detroit Mercy drained more triples away (10.3 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, but it put up a lower percentage away (37.5%) than at home (38.5%).

Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule