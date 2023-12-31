How to Watch Detroit Mercy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-14, 0-3 Horizon League) travel to face the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-2, 3-0 Horizon League) after losing 11 road games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
Detroit Mercy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
Detroit Mercy Stats Insights
- This season, Detroit Mercy has a 0-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.
- The Mastodons are the rebounding team in the country, the Titans rank 257th.
- The Titans' 60.9 points per game are 5.5 fewer points than the 66.4 the Mastodons allow to opponents.
- Detroit Mercy is 0-3 when it scores more than 66.4 points.
Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Detroit Mercy put up more points at home (79.1 per game) than away (73.9) last season.
- At home, the Titans allowed 69.3 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.8).
- Beyond the arc, Detroit Mercy drained more triples away (10.3 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, but it put up a lower percentage away (37.5%) than at home (38.5%).
Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Central Michigan
|L 75-63
|McGuirk Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ NC State
|L 83-66
|PNC Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ IUPUI
|L 67-55
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|Green Bay
|-
|Calihan Hall
|1/6/2024
|Milwaukee
|-
|Calihan Hall
