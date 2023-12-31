The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-14, 0-3 Horizon League) will visit the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-2, 3-0 Horizon League) after losing 11 road games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy matchup.

Detroit Mercy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Detroit Mercy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Purdue Fort Wayne Moneyline Detroit Mercy Moneyline

Detroit Mercy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Trends

Detroit Mercy has a record of just 2-11-1 against the spread this season.

The Titans have been an underdog by 14.5 points or more seven times this year, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Purdue Fort Wayne has covered eight times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, six out of the Mastodons' 12 games have gone over the point total.

