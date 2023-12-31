Can we anticipate J.T. Compher lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings play the Boston Bruins at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420

Compher stats and insights

In six of 31 games this season, Compher has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken three shots in three games versus the Bruins this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play, Compher has accumulated two goals and three assists.

He has an 18.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Compher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:07 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Wild 1 0 1 16:07 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:53 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 21:57 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:13 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:26 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:03 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:54 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 17:37 Home W 5-1

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

