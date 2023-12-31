Will Lucas Raymond Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 31?
The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game versus the Boston Bruins is slated for Sunday at 5:00 PM ET. Will Lucas Raymond find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Raymond stats and insights
- In 11 of 36 games this season, Raymond has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal against the Bruins this season in three games (eight shots).
- On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.
- Raymond averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.7%.
Bruins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 88 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Raymond recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|20:45
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:17
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|17:36
|Home
|W 7-6 SO
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:25
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:05
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|21:02
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Away
|L 6-3
Red Wings vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
