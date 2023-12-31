The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game versus the Boston Bruins is slated for Sunday at 5:00 PM ET. Will Lucas Raymond find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Raymond stats and insights

  • In 11 of 36 games this season, Raymond has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has scored one goal against the Bruins this season in three games (eight shots).
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.
  • Raymond averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.7%.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 88 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Raymond recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Predators 1 1 0 20:45 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:17 Away L 6-3
12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:37 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 17:36 Home W 7-6 SO
12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:34 Away L 5-2
12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:30 Home L 4-3
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:25 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:05 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 2 1 1 21:02 Away W 6-4
12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 6-3

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

