Who’s the Best Team in the MAC? See our Weekly MAC Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the MAC, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where every team stands, see our college basketball power rankings below.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
MAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Akron
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 22-6
- Overall Rank: 119th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 98th
- Last Game: L 62-61 vs Saint Bonaventure
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Northern Illinois
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Toledo
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 20-10
- Overall Rank: 134th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 65th
- Last Game: L 91-81 vs West Virginia
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Ohio
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
3. Kent State
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 19-9
- Overall Rank: 138th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 97th
- Last Game: L 66-46 vs Saint Mary's (CA)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Ball State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Ohio
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Overall Rank: 163rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 308th
- Last Game: L 72-69 vs Davidson
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Toledo
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
5. Bowling Green
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 20-8
- Overall Rank: 176th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 327th
- Last Game: W 79-58 vs Siena Heights
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Eastern Michigan
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Northern Illinois
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 217th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 42nd
- Last Game: L 103-74 vs Iowa
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Akron
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Miami (OH)
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 14-14
- Overall Rank: 228th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 203rd
- Last Game: W 119-69 vs Wilberforce
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Western Michigan
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Ball State
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 237th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 325th
- Last Game: L 80-63 vs Minnesota
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Kent State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Western Michigan
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 7-22
- Overall Rank: 280th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 152nd
- Last Game: W 127-71 vs Aquinas (MI)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Miami (OH)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Eastern Michigan
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 286th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 278th
- Last Game: W 67-64 vs Northwood (MI)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Bowling Green
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Central Michigan
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 7-22
- Overall Rank: 312th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 169th
- Last Game: L 73-35 vs Loyola Chicago
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Buffalo
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. Buffalo
- Current Record: 1-11 | Projected Record: 0-29
- Overall Rank: 326th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 138th
- Last Game: L 69-63 vs Niagara
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Central Michigan
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.