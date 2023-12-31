Moritz Seider will be in action when the Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins play on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena, beginning at 5:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Seider's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Moritz Seider vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Seider Season Stats Insights

Seider's plus-minus this season, in 22:14 per game on the ice, is 0.

In five of 36 games this season, Seider has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 16 of 36 games this season, Seider has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Seider has an assist in 12 of 36 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Seider has an implied probability of 44.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of Seider having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Seider Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+19) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 36 Games 6 22 Points 3 5 Goals 1 17 Assists 2

