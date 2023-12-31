Oakland vs. Youngstown State December 31 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's Horizon League schedule includes the Youngstown State Penguins (8-3, 2-0 Horizon League) versus the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-5, 1-1 Horizon League) at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Oakland vs. Youngstown State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Oakland Players to Watch
- Trey Townsend: 15.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Jack Gohlke: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Jones: 6.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chris Conway: 10.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- D.Q. Cole: 6.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Youngstown State Players to Watch
- Brett Thompson: 10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Rush: 12.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- John Lovelace Jr.: 10 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ziggy Reid: 12.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Damiree Burns: 10.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
Oakland vs. Youngstown State Stat Comparison
|Youngstown State Rank
|Youngstown State AVG
|Oakland AVG
|Oakland Rank
|95th
|78.9
|Points Scored
|72.8
|236th
|164th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|71.5
|197th
|31st
|41.5
|Rebounds
|33.6
|297th
|83rd
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|233rd
|92nd
|8.5
|3pt Made
|7.5
|177th
|110th
|14.7
|Assists
|11.5
|303rd
|131st
|11.2
|Turnovers
|11
|105th
