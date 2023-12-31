How to Watch Oakland vs. Youngstown State on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) will visit the Youngstown State Penguins (10-3, 2-0 Horizon League) after losing three consecutive road games. It starts at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
Oakland vs. Youngstown State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Robert Morris vs Green Bay (1:00 PM ET | December 31)
- Detroit Mercy vs Purdue Fort Wayne (2:00 PM ET | December 31)
- Cleveland State vs IUPUI (2:00 PM ET | December 31)
Oakland Stats Insights
- The Golden Grizzlies are shooting 43.8% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 39.9% the Penguins' opponents have shot this season.
- Oakland is 6-4 when it shoots higher than 39.9% from the field.
- The Golden Grizzlies are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Penguins sit at 59th.
- The Golden Grizzlies' 71.2 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 67.9 the Penguins give up.
- When it scores more than 67.9 points, Oakland is 5-4.
Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Oakland put up more points at home (78.4 per game) than away (69.9) last season.
- The Golden Grizzlies allowed fewer points at home (76.1 per game) than on the road (76.2) last season.
- At home, Oakland drained 6.6 triples per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.5). Oakland's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.1%) than on the road (30.9%) too.
Oakland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Michigan State
|L 79-62
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Dayton
|L 91-67
|UD Arena
|12/28/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|L 75-67
|Wolstein Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Youngstown State
|-
|Beeghly Center
|1/4/2024
|Milwaukee
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|1/6/2024
|Green Bay
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
