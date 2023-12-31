The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) will visit the Youngstown State Penguins (10-3, 2-0 Horizon League) after losing three consecutive road games. It starts at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Oakland vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Oakland Stats Insights

The Golden Grizzlies are shooting 43.8% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 39.9% the Penguins' opponents have shot this season.

Oakland is 6-4 when it shoots higher than 39.9% from the field.

The Golden Grizzlies are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Penguins sit at 59th.

The Golden Grizzlies' 71.2 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 67.9 the Penguins give up.

When it scores more than 67.9 points, Oakland is 5-4.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Oakland put up more points at home (78.4 per game) than away (69.9) last season.

The Golden Grizzlies allowed fewer points at home (76.1 per game) than on the road (76.2) last season.

At home, Oakland drained 6.6 triples per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.5). Oakland's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.1%) than on the road (30.9%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oakland Upcoming Schedule