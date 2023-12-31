Will Olli Maatta Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 31?
The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game against the Boston Bruins is set for Sunday at 5:00 PM ET. Will Olli Maatta score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Olli Maatta score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2300 (Bet $10 to win $230.00 if he scores a goal)
Maatta stats and insights
- Maatta has scored in one of 28 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In three games versus the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Maatta has no points on the power play.
- Maatta averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Maatta recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|5:57
|Home
|W 7-6 SO
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|18:11
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:19
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:41
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|15:30
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:59
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:03
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:56
|Home
|W 5-1
Red Wings vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
