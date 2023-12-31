Going into a matchup with the Boston Bruins (21-7-6), the Detroit Red Wings (17-15-4) will be monitoring five players on the injury report. The game begins at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 at Little Caesars Arena.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body
Christian Fischer RW Out Undisclosed
Ville Husso G Out Lower Body
Alex Lyon G Out Lower Body
Klim Kostin C Out Upper Body

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Milan Lucic LW Out Personal
Derek Forbort D Out Undisclosed
Matt Grzelcyk D Questionable Upper Body

Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Red Wings Season Insights

  • The Red Wings' 128 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them third in the league.
  • Detroit's total of 123 goals allowed (3.4 per game) ranks 26th in the league.
  • They have the 15th-ranked goal differential in the league at +5.

Bruins Season Insights

  • Boston ranks 19th in the NHL with 107 goals scored (3.2 per game).
  • Its +19 goal differential is the seventh-best in the league.

Red Wings vs. Bruins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Bruins (-135) Red Wings (+115) 6

