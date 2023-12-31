The Boston Bruins (21-7-6) visit the Detroit Red Wings (17-15-4) at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, December 31 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET, with both teams heading into the game following a win. The Bruins are coming off a 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils, while the Red Wings defeated the Nashville Predators 5-4 in overtime in their most recent game.

Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-135) Red Wings (+115) 6.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have been listed as an underdog 24 times this season, and won 10, or 41.7%, of those games.

This season Detroit has won six of its 16 games, or 37.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set in this contest implies a 46.5% chance of victory for the Red Wings.

Detroit has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 22 of 36 games this season.

Red Wings vs Bruins Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 107 (19th) Goals 128 (3rd) 88 (3rd) Goals Allowed 123 (26th) 29 (9th) Power Play Goals 31 (6th) 18 (5th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 25 (19th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

The Red Wings went 3-7-0 over its most recent 10 games, including a 4-6-0 record versus the spread in that span.

Detroit has gone over the total in seven of its past 10 games.

The Red Wings have averaged a total of 6.4 goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 less than this matchup's over/under of 6.5.

In their last 10 games, the Red Wings and their opponents are scoring 0.8 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.

The Red Wings have scored the third-most goals (128 goals, 3.6 per game) in the league.

The Red Wings have conceded 3.4 goals per game, 123 total, which ranks 26th among NHL teams.

Their 15th-ranked goal differential is +5.

