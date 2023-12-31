Top Player Prop Bets for Red Wings vs. Bruins on December 31, 2023
Player prop betting options for David Pastrnak, Alex DeBrincat and others are available in the Boston Bruins-Detroit Red Wings matchup at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, starting at 5:00 PM ET.
Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Red Wings vs. Bruins Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
DeBrincat's 17 goals and 20 assists in 36 games for Detroit add up to 37 total points on the season.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 29
|1
|2
|3
|1
|at Wild
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Devils
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 22
|0
|3
|3
|4
|at Jets
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|3
Dylan Larkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Dylan Larkin has helped lead the attack for Detroit this season with 13 goals and 17 assists.
Larkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Wild
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Devils
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 22
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Jets
|Dec. 20
|0
|1
|1
|4
Lucas Raymond Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -286)
Lucas Raymond has earned 11 goals on the season, adding 16 assists.
Raymond Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 29
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Wild
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Devils
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 22
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Jets
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
Pastrnak has been a major player for Boston this season, with 48 points in 34 games.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 30
|2
|1
|3
|6
|at Sabres
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Wild
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Jets
|Dec. 22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 19
|2
|0
|2
|11
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110)
Brad Marchand has racked up 32 points (0.9 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 19 assists.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 30
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Sabres
|Dec. 27
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Wild
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Jets
|Dec. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 19
|1
|0
|1
|2
