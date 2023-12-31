Will Robby Fabbri Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 31?
In the upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins, which starts at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Robby Fabbri to find the back of the net for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Robby Fabbri score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Fabbri stats and insights
- In eight of 24 games this season, Fabbri has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has taken two shots in one game against the Bruins this season, and has scored one goal.
- Fabbri has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.
- He has a 27.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Fabbri recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|14:56
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:43
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|8:30
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|8:55
|Home
|W 7-6 SO
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:11
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:25
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:38
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|17:34
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|14:31
|Away
|L 6-3
Red Wings vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
