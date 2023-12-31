Will Shayne Gostisbehere Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 31?
Will Shayne Gostisbehere light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings play the Boston Bruins on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Gostisbehere stats and insights
- In seven of 35 games this season, Gostisbehere has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted two shots in three games against the Bruins this season, but has not scored.
- Gostisbehere has picked up two goals and 12 assists on the power play.
- Gostisbehere's shooting percentage is 10.9%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Gostisbehere recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:28
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|18:48
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|20:32
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|24:48
|Home
|W 7-6 SO
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:02
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|23:23
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|23:35
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|2
|0
|2
|20:29
|Away
|L 6-3
Red Wings vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
