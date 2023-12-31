Will Shayne Gostisbehere light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings play the Boston Bruins on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Gostisbehere stats and insights

In seven of 35 games this season, Gostisbehere has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted two shots in three games against the Bruins this season, but has not scored.

Gostisbehere has picked up two goals and 12 assists on the power play.

Gostisbehere's shooting percentage is 10.9%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Gostisbehere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:28 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Wild 1 0 1 18:48 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:32 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 24:48 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 23:23 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:35 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:37 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:19 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 2 0 2 20:29 Away L 6-3

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

