Shayne Gostisbehere will be in action when the Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins meet at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. Considering a bet on Gostisbehere? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Shayne Gostisbehere vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Gostisbehere Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Gostisbehere has a plus-minus of -12, while averaging 19:01 on the ice per game.

Gostisbehere has a goal in seven of 35 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 15 of 35 games this year, Gostisbehere has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Gostisbehere has an assist in 12 of 35 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Gostisbehere's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

There is a 35.7% chance of Gostisbehere having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Gostisbehere Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+19) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 35 Games 6 26 Points 6 7 Goals 1 19 Assists 5

