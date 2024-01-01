On Monday, Alperen Sengun will lead the Houston Rockets (15-15) into a home game against Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons (3-29) at Toyota Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Pistons vs. Rockets Game Info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Space City Home Network and BSDET

Space City Home Network and BSDET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cade Cunningham vs. Alperen Sengun Fantasy Comparison

Stat Cade Cunningham Alperen Sengun Total Fantasy Pts 1224.4 1231.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 38.3 41 Fantasy Rank 19 27

Buy Sengun and Cunningham gear on Fanatics!

Cade Cunningham vs. Alperen Sengun Insights

Cade Cunningham & the Pistons

Cunningham gives the Pistons 23.5 points, 4.1 boards and 7.3 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Pistons have been outscored by 10.9 points per game (posting 110.3 points per game, 27th in league, while conceding 121.2 per contest, 25th in NBA) and have a -350 scoring differential.

Detroit pulls down 43.6 rebounds per game (18th in league), compared to the 42.9 of its opponents.

The Pistons connect on 10.1 three-pointers per game (29th in the league) while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc (28th in NBA). They are making 1.4 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 11.5 per game at 37.8%.

Detroit has committed 3.9 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 15.7 (29th in NBA) while forcing 11.8 (26th in league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Alperen Sengun & the Rockets

Sengun puts up 21.1 points, 9.2 boards and 5.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocks.

The Rockets outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game (scoring 112.3 points per game to rank 23rd in the league while allowing 109.7 per contest to rank second in the NBA) and have a +77 scoring differential overall.

Houston wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.6 boards. It is collecting 45.2 rebounds per game (fifth in the league) compared to its opponents' 43.6 per contest.

The Rockets hit 12.3 three-pointers per game (19th in the league), while their opponents have made 11.5 on average.

Houston forces 12.6 turnovers per game (22nd in the league) while committing 12.5 (ninth in NBA action).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cade Cunningham vs. Alperen Sengun Advanced Stats

Stat Cade Cunningham Alperen Sengun Plus/Minus Per Game -7.1 3.1 Usage Percentage 30.4% 27.4% True Shooting Pct 54.8% 59.5% Total Rebound Pct 6.5% 15.7% Assist Pct 33.9% 27.3%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.