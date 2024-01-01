The Northern Kentucky Norse (2-9) will be trying to end a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Detroit Mercy Titans (9-4) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Calihan Hall. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game

Detroit Mercy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Detroit Mercy vs. Northern Kentucky Scoring Comparison

  • The Norse score an average of 63.9 points per game, only one more point than the 62.9 the Titans give up to opponents.
  • Northern Kentucky is 2-3 when it scores more than 62.9 points.
  • Detroit Mercy's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 63.9 points.
  • The 65.1 points per game the Titans average are 12.4 fewer points than the Norse allow (77.5).
  • This year the Titans are shooting 42.7% from the field, the same percentage as the Norse give up.
  • The Norse's 41.7 shooting percentage from the field is only 3.4 higher than the Titans have conceded.

Detroit Mercy Leaders

  • Irene Murua: 12.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 60 FG%
  • Emma Trawally Porta: 8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 BLK, 51.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
  • Myonna Hooper: 9.9 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)
  • Imani McNeal: 6.8 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)
  • Amaya Burch: 6.6 PTS, 34.3 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

Detroit Mercy Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ Northern Illinois L 75-66 NIU Convocation Center
12/18/2023 @ Bellarmine W 59-49 Knights Hall
12/21/2023 Florida A&M W 72-66 Calihan Hall
1/1/2024 Northern Kentucky - Calihan Hall
1/4/2024 @ IUPUI - IUPUI Gymnasium
1/7/2024 Purdue Fort Wayne - Calihan Hall

