The Northern Kentucky Norse (2-9) will be trying to end a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Detroit Mercy Titans (9-4) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Calihan Hall. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Detroit Mercy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

TV: ESPN+

Detroit Mercy vs. Northern Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Norse score an average of 63.9 points per game, only one more point than the 62.9 the Titans give up to opponents.

Northern Kentucky is 2-3 when it scores more than 62.9 points.

Detroit Mercy's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 63.9 points.

The 65.1 points per game the Titans average are 12.4 fewer points than the Norse allow (77.5).

This year the Titans are shooting 42.7% from the field, the same percentage as the Norse give up.

The Norse's 41.7 shooting percentage from the field is only 3.4 higher than the Titans have conceded.

Detroit Mercy Leaders

Irene Murua: 12.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 60 FG%

12.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 60 FG% Emma Trawally Porta: 8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 BLK, 51.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 BLK, 51.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Myonna Hooper: 9.9 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)

9.9 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31) Imani McNeal: 6.8 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

6.8 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Amaya Burch: 6.6 PTS, 34.3 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

Detroit Mercy Schedule