Top Player Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Kraken on January 1, 2024
Player prop bet options for Jack Eichel, Vince Dunn and others are available when the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Park on Monday (opening faceoff at 3:00 PM ET).
Golden Knights vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: T-Mobile Park in ,
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Golden Knights vs. Kraken Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Eichel is Vegas' top contributor with 40 points. He has 16 goals and 24 assists this season.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 28
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Ducks
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Panthers
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Lightning
|Dec. 21
|0
|2
|2
|7
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
Mark Stone Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Mark Stone has 37 points (one per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 25 assists.
Stone Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 28
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Ducks
|Dec. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Panthers
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Lightning
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|0
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
William Karlsson has scored 15 goals and added 17 assists through 37 games for Vegas.
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 28
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Ducks
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Panthers
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Lightning
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|5
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Dunn is an offensive leader for Seattle with 30 points (0.8 per game), with six goals and 24 assists in 37 games (playing 23:28 per game).
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 29
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Flames
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Ducks
|Dec. 23
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Kings
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Stars
|Dec. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
Oliver Bjorkstrand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)
Oliver Bjorkstrand has racked up 29 points this season, with 11 goals and 18 assists.
Bjorkstrand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 29
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Flames
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Ducks
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Kings
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Stars
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|5
