Player prop bet options for Jack Eichel, Vince Dunn and others are available when the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Park on Monday (opening faceoff at 3:00 PM ET).

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: T-Mobile Park in ,

T-Mobile Park in , Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Eichel is Vegas' top contributor with 40 points. He has 16 goals and 24 assists this season.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Dec. 28 1 0 1 3 at Ducks Dec. 27 0 0 0 3 at Panthers Dec. 23 0 0 0 1 at Lightning Dec. 21 0 2 2 7 at Hurricanes Dec. 19 1 0 1 4

Mark Stone Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Mark Stone has 37 points (one per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 25 assists.

Stone Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Dec. 28 0 1 1 5 at Ducks Dec. 27 1 0 1 3 at Panthers Dec. 23 1 0 1 2 at Lightning Dec. 21 0 1 1 0 at Hurricanes Dec. 19 0 1 1 0

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

William Karlsson has scored 15 goals and added 17 assists through 37 games for Vegas.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Dec. 28 1 0 1 4 at Ducks Dec. 27 0 1 1 1 at Panthers Dec. 23 0 0 0 1 at Lightning Dec. 21 0 1 1 3 at Hurricanes Dec. 19 0 0 0 5

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Dunn is an offensive leader for Seattle with 30 points (0.8 per game), with six goals and 24 assists in 37 games (playing 23:28 per game).

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Dec. 29 1 0 1 2 at Flames Dec. 27 0 1 1 0 at Ducks Dec. 23 1 2 3 3 at Kings Dec. 20 0 0 0 0 at Stars Dec. 18 0 0 0 1

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Oliver Bjorkstrand has racked up 29 points this season, with 11 goals and 18 assists.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Dec. 29 0 2 2 2 at Flames Dec. 27 0 0 0 2 at Ducks Dec. 23 1 0 1 2 at Kings Dec. 20 0 0 0 0 at Stars Dec. 18 0 1 1 5

