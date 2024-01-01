Jaden Ivey will hope to make a difference for the Detroit Pistons on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Houston Rockets.

Ivey, in his last game (December 30 win against the Raptors), posted 12 points and four assists.

In this article, we dig into Ivey's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jaden Ivey Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.8 15.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 5.0 Assists 3.5 3.1 3.9 PRA -- 19.4 24.5 PR -- 16.3 20.6 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.1



Jaden Ivey Insights vs. the Rockets

Ivey has taken 9.6 shots per game this season and made 4.4 per game, which account for 9.5% and 9.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 9.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.0 per game.

The Pistons rank 13th in possessions per game with 103.3. His opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest tempo with 101.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Rockets have allowed 109.7 points per game, which is second-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Rockets are 17th in the NBA, conceding 43.6 rebounds per contest.

The Rockets are the second-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 23.4 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Rockets are sixth in the league, conceding 11.5 makes per contest.

Jaden Ivey vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 35 18 3 9 2 0 2 1/28/2023 28 16 7 5 2 1 1

