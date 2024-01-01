The Detroit Pistons, with Jalen Duren, face off versus the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game, a 129-127 win against the Raptors, Duren put up 18 points and 17 rebounds.

With prop bets available for Duren, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Jalen Duren Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.0 12.4 Rebounds 12.5 11.7 11.8 Assists -- 2.5 2.1 PRA -- 27.2 26.3 PR -- 24.7 24.2



Jalen Duren Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, he's put up 5.5% of the Pistons' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.1 per contest.

Duren's opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 101.2 possessions per game, while his Pistons average 103.3 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Rockets are ranked second in the league, giving up 109.7 points per game.

On the boards, the Rockets are 17th in the league, conceding 43.6 rebounds per game.

The Rockets concede 23.4 assists per contest, second-ranked in the NBA.

Jalen Duren vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 24 11 10 0 0 1 2 1/28/2023 24 9 5 0 0 1 2

