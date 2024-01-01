In this season's College Football Playoff National Championship Seminal in the Rose Bowl, the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) are the underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+1.5) over the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (13-0). the Rose Bowl will host the matchup on January 1, 2024, starting at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN. A 46.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Michigan vs. Alabama game info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

Michigan vs. Alabama statistical matchup

Michigan Alabama 380.5 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401.2 (35th) 239.7 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.3 (33rd) 161.8 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.7 (50th) 218.8 (75th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 228.5 (61st) 7 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (10th) 24 (8th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (48th)

Michigan leaders

Blake Corum has been leading the way in the running game, rushing for 1,028 yards and 24 touchdowns in 13 games.

In 13 games, J.J. McCarthy has thrown for 2,630 yards (202.3 yards per game) to go along with 19 touchdowns, four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 74.2%.

As a runner, McCarthy has scampered for 146 yards (2.6 YPC) and three touchdowns.

As part of the Wolverines' offense, Roman Wilson has grabbed 41 balls on 57 targets for 662 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Alabama leaders

Jalen Milroe has passed for 2,718 yards (209.1 per game), completing 65.5% of his passes, with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions in 13 games.

On the ground, Milroe has scored 12 touchdowns and picked up 468 yards.

On the ground, Jase McClellan has scored six touchdowns and accumulated 803 yards (61.8 per game).

In the passing game, Jermaine Burton has scored eight TDs, hauling in 35 balls for 777 yards (59.8 per game).

