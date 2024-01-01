Michigan vs. Alabama: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Rose Bowl
The No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) are the underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+1.5), in this year's College Football Playoff National Championship Semifinal, where they will meet the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (13-0) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on January 1, 2024, starting at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under in this outing is 46.5 points.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Michigan vs. Alabama matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Michigan vs. Alabama Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Pasadena, California
- Venue: Rose Bowl
Michigan vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Alabama Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-1.5)
|46.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-1.5)
|46.5
|-122
|+102
Michigan vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- Michigan has put together a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season, the Wolverines have an ATS record of 7-5.
- Alabama has won eight games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.
- The Crimson Tide have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+170
|Bet $100 to win $170
