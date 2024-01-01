The No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) are the underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+1.5), in this year's College Football Playoff National Championship Semifinal, where they will meet the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (13-0) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on January 1, 2024, starting at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under in this outing is 46.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Michigan vs. Alabama matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan vs. Alabama Game Info

  • Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Pasadena, California
  • Venue: Rose Bowl

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline Alabama Moneyline
BetMGM Michigan (-1.5) 46.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Michigan (-1.5) 46.5 -122 +102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Michigan vs. Alabama Betting Trends

  • Michigan has put together a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season, the Wolverines have an ATS record of 7-5.
  • Alabama has won eight games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.
  • The Crimson Tide have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +170 Bet $100 to win $170

