The No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) are the underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+1.5), in this year's College Football Playoff National Championship Semifinal, where they will meet the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (13-0) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on January 1, 2024, starting at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under in this outing is 46.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Michigan vs. Alabama matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Michigan vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Michigan has put together a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season, the Wolverines have an ATS record of 7-5.

Alabama has won eight games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.

The Crimson Tide have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +170 Bet $100 to win $170

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.