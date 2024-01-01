The Houston Rockets (15-15), on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Toyota Center, will try to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the Detroit Pistons (3-29). This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSDET.

Pistons vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSDET

Space City Home Network and BSDET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Pistons vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Pistons vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game (scoring 112.3 points per game to rank 23rd in the league while giving up 109.7 per outing to rank second in the NBA) and have a +77 scoring differential overall.

The Pistons are being outscored by 10.9 points per game, with a -350 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.3 points per game (27th in NBA), and allow 121.2 per outing (25th in league).

These two teams average 222.6 points per game combined, 3.9 less than this game's total.

These two teams give up 230.9 points per game combined, 4.4 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Houston has put together a 19-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Detroit is 12-20-0 ATS this season.

Pistons and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons +100000 +50000 - Rockets +12500 +6600 -

