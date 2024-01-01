Pistons vs. Rockets January 1 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, January 1, 2024, the Houston Rockets (13-11) hit the court against the Detroit Pistons (2-25) at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSDET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Pistons vs. Rockets Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Monday, January 1
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Space City Home Network, BSDET
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Pistons Games
- December 30 at home vs the Raptors
- December 28 at the Celtics
- December 23 at the Nets
- December 21 at home vs the Jazz
- December 26 at home vs the Nets
Pistons Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Cade Cunningham gives the Pistons 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Ausar Thompson is averaging 10.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He's draining 46.3% of his shots from the floor.
- Killian Hayes gets the Pistons 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while posting 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Isaiah Stewart gives the Pistons 10.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while putting up 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Jaden Ivey is putting up 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is draining 45.0% of his shots from the field.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Rockets Players to Watch
- Alperen Sengun averages 19.9 points, 5.3 assists and 8.9 boards per contest.
- Fred VanVleet posts 17.1 points, 4.4 boards and 8.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Jalen Green averages 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Jabari Smith Jr. averages 12.3 points, 1.7 assists and 8.6 rebounds.
- Dillon Brooks puts up 14.0 points, 3.6 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 47.3% from the field and 39.5% from downtown with 1.9 made treys per contest.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pistons vs. Rockets Stat Comparison
|Rockets
|Pistons
|110.7
|Points Avg.
|108.9
|107.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|120.8
|46.0%
|Field Goal %
|46.3%
|36.2%
|Three Point %
|33.2%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.