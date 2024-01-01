On Monday, January 1, 2024, the Houston Rockets (13-11) hit the court against the Detroit Pistons (2-25) at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSDET.

Pistons vs. Rockets Game Information

Pistons Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Cade Cunningham gives the Pistons 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Ausar Thompson is averaging 10.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He's draining 46.3% of his shots from the floor.

Killian Hayes gets the Pistons 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while posting 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Isaiah Stewart gives the Pistons 10.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while putting up 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jaden Ivey is putting up 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is draining 45.0% of his shots from the field.

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun averages 19.9 points, 5.3 assists and 8.9 boards per contest.

Fred VanVleet posts 17.1 points, 4.4 boards and 8.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jalen Green averages 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 12.3 points, 1.7 assists and 8.6 rebounds.

Dillon Brooks puts up 14.0 points, 3.6 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 47.3% from the field and 39.5% from downtown with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Pistons vs. Rockets Stat Comparison

Rockets Pistons 110.7 Points Avg. 108.9 107.3 Points Allowed Avg. 120.8 46.0% Field Goal % 46.3% 36.2% Three Point % 33.2%

