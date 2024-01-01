The Detroit Pistons (3-29) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to end a 14-game road losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (15-15) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is 227.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pistons vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSDET

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rockets -7.5 227.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 227.5 points in 19 of 32 outings.

The average over/under for Detroit's contests this season is 231.5, four more points than this game's point total.

Detroit's ATS record is 12-20-0 this year.

The Pistons have won in three, or 10.3%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Detroit has not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in 18 games with those odds or longer.

Detroit has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pistons vs Rockets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rockets 11 36.7% 112.3 222.6 109.7 230.9 221.9 Pistons 19 59.4% 110.3 222.6 121.2 230.9 227.7

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

Detroit has gone 1-9 over its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

Eight of the Pistons' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Detroit has had better results on the road (7-9-0) than at home (5-11-0).

The Pistons' 110.3 points per game are only 0.6 more points than the 109.7 the Rockets allow.

Detroit has put together an 8-10 ATS record and a 3-15 overall record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Pistons vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Pistons and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pistons 12-20 8-12 20-12 Rockets 19-11 3-0 12-18

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons vs. Rockets Point Insights

Pistons Rockets 110.3 Points Scored (PG) 112.3 27 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 8-10 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-4 3-15 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-5 121.2 Points Allowed (PG) 109.7 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 5-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 16-2 2-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.