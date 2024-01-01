The Detroit Pistons (3-29) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to square off against the Houston Rockets (15-15) on Monday, January 1 at Toyota Center, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.

The Pistons are coming off of a 129-127 victory over the Raptors in their last outing on Saturday. Cade Cunningham scored 30 points in the Pistons' win, leading the team.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Monte Morris PG Out Quadricep Isaiah Stewart C Questionable Toe 10.4 7.0 1.7

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee), Dillon Brooks: Questionable (Oblique), Jabari Smith Jr.: Questionable (Ankle)

Pistons vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSDET

Space City Home Network and BSDET Live Stream:

