The Detroit Pistons (3-29) will try to break a 14-game road losing streak when they square off against the Houston Rockets (15-15) on January 1, 2024 at Toyota Center.

Pistons vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pistons vs Rockets Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons are shooting 46.6% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 45% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.

Detroit is 3-15 when it shoots better than 45% from the field.

The Pistons are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 18th.

The Pistons score just 0.6 more points per game (110.3) than the Rockets give up (109.7).

Detroit has put together a 3-15 record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

The Pistons average 110.4 points per game at home, 0.2 more than on the road (110.2). On defense they allow 119.3 per game, 3.9 fewer points than on the road (123.2).

Detroit is conceding fewer points at home (119.3 per game) than away (123.2).

This year the Pistons are averaging more assists at home (26.3 per game) than away (24.8).

Pistons Injuries