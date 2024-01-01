Cade Cunningham is one of the players with prop bets on the table when the Houston Rockets and the Detroit Pistons play at Toyota Center on Monday (tipping at 8:00 PM ET).

Pistons vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

Space City Home Network and BSDET

Watch this game on Fubo

Houston, Texas

Toyota Center

Pistons vs Rockets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: -118) 1.5 (Over: -175)

Cunningham's 23.5 points per game are 2.0 fewer than Monday's over/under.

He has grabbed 4.1 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Monday's game (4.5).

Cunningham has dished out 7.3 assists per game, which is 0.2 less than Monday's over/under.

Cunningham averages 1.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Monday.

