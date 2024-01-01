Toyota Center is where the Houston Rockets (15-15) and Detroit Pistons (3-29) will square off on Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Ausar Thompson is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the hardwood.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Rockets

Game Day: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network, BSDET

Space City Home Network, BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons' Last Game

In their previous game, the Pistons topped the Raptors on Saturday, 129-127. Cade Cunningham scored a team-high 30 points (and added 12 assists and three boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cade Cunningham 30 3 12 1 0 2 Bojan Bogdanovic 19 7 3 0 0 2 Jalen Duren 18 17 2 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pistons vs Rockets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cunningham gets the Pistons 23.5 points, 4.1 boards and 7.3 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Thompson averages 9.2 points, 7.2 boards and 2.2 assists, making 46.2% of his shots from the floor.

Jaden Ivey gives the Pistons 12.8 points, 3.5 boards and 3.1 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Isaiah Stewart provides the Pistons 10.4 points, 7 boards and 1.7 assists per game, plus 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Pistons get 8.5 points per game from Killian Hayes, plus 3 boards and 4.2 assists.

Watch Alperen Sengun, Cunningham and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cade Cunningham 26.8 4.8 7.1 1.3 0.6 1.7 Jaden Ivey 15.6 5 3.9 0.9 0.8 1.1 Bojan Bogdanovic 20.2 4 2.6 0.6 0.1 2.7 James Wiseman 7.7 4.9 1 0.3 0.9 0 Ausar Thompson 7.1 4.3 1.6 0.6 0.5 0.3

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.