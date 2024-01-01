Cade Cunningham, Top Pistons Players to Watch vs. the Rockets - January 1
Toyota Center is where the Houston Rockets (15-15) and Detroit Pistons (3-29) will square off on Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Ausar Thompson is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the hardwood.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Monday, January 1
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network, BSDET
Pistons' Last Game
In their previous game, the Pistons topped the Raptors on Saturday, 129-127. Cade Cunningham scored a team-high 30 points (and added 12 assists and three boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Cade Cunningham
|30
|3
|12
|1
|0
|2
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|19
|7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Jalen Duren
|18
|17
|2
|0
|0
|0
Pistons vs Rockets Additional Info
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cunningham gets the Pistons 23.5 points, 4.1 boards and 7.3 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Thompson averages 9.2 points, 7.2 boards and 2.2 assists, making 46.2% of his shots from the floor.
- Jaden Ivey gives the Pistons 12.8 points, 3.5 boards and 3.1 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Isaiah Stewart provides the Pistons 10.4 points, 7 boards and 1.7 assists per game, plus 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- The Pistons get 8.5 points per game from Killian Hayes, plus 3 boards and 4.2 assists.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Cade Cunningham
|26.8
|4.8
|7.1
|1.3
|0.6
|1.7
|Jaden Ivey
|15.6
|5
|3.9
|0.9
|0.8
|1.1
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|20.2
|4
|2.6
|0.6
|0.1
|2.7
|James Wiseman
|7.7
|4.9
|1
|0.3
|0.9
|0
|Ausar Thompson
|7.1
|4.3
|1.6
|0.6
|0.5
|0.3
