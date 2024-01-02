The Buffalo Bulls (1-11, 0-0 MAC) hope to snap a four-game road losing streak at the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-7, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Central Michigan vs. Buffalo matchup.

Central Michigan vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Central Michigan vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Central Michigan Moneyline Buffalo Moneyline

Central Michigan vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

Central Michigan has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

In the Chippewas' 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Buffalo has put together a 4-7-0 ATS record so far this season.

A total of four Bulls games this season have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.