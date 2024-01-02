The Buffalo Bulls (1-11, 0-0 MAC) will look to stop a nine-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-7, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at McGuirk Arena as 3.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5.

Central Michigan vs. Buffalo Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: McGuirk Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Central Michigan -3.5 142.5

Central Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Central Michigan and its opponents have gone over 142.5 combined points in four of 11 games this season.

Central Michigan's games this season have had an average of 141.5 points, one fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Chippewas have gone 4-7-0 ATS this season.

Buffalo (4-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 36.4% of the time, 3.6% more often than Central Michigan (4-7-0) this year.

Central Michigan vs. Buffalo Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Central Michigan 4 36.4% 65.4 132.7 76.1 156.1 141.6 Buffalo 5 50% 67.3 132.7 80 156.1 146.7

Additional Central Michigan Insights & Trends

Central Michigan covered six times in 18 chances against the spread in conference action last season.

The Chippewas record 14.6 fewer points per game (65.4) than the Bulls give up (80).

Central Michigan vs. Buffalo Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Central Michigan 4-7-0 3-0 6-5-0 Buffalo 4-6-0 4-4 3-7-0

Central Michigan vs. Buffalo Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Central Michigan Buffalo 6-8 Home Record 11-4 3-12 Away Record 3-9 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.2 61.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.6 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

