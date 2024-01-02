Tuesday's contest at Stroh Center has the Bowling Green Falcons (9-3, 0-0 MAC) going head to head against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-5, 0-0 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on January 2. Our computer prediction projects a 75-66 victory for Bowling Green, who are favored by our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 75, Eastern Michigan 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green

Computer Predicted Spread: Bowling Green (-8.9)

Bowling Green (-8.9) Computer Predicted Total: 140.9

Bowling Green is 4-4-0 against the spread, while Eastern Michigan's ATS record this season is 5-4-0. The Falcons have gone over the point total in three games, while Eagles games have gone over five times.

Eastern Michigan Performance Insights

The Eagles' -70 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.3 points per game (324th in college basketball) while giving up 73.1 per outing (233rd in college basketball).

Eastern Michigan records 33.8 rebounds per game (300th in college basketball), compared to the 34.8 of its opponents.

Eastern Michigan makes 1.5 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 5.9 (309th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4.

Eastern Michigan has committed 2.2 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12 (205th in college basketball) while forcing 9.8 (336th in college basketball).

