Tuesday's MAC slate includes the Bowling Green Falcons (8-3, 0-0 MAC) playing the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-5, 0-0 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green Game Information

Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

Tyson Acuff: 22.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

22.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Yusuf Jihad: 9.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Arne Osojnik: 8.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Julius Ellerbe: 4.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Legend Geeter: 5.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Bowling Green Players to Watch

Marcus Hill: 19.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Rashaun Agee: 10.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Jason Spurgin: 11.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK DaJion Humphrey: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Sam Towns: 7.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green Stat Comparison

Bowling Green Rank Bowling Green AVG Eastern Michigan AVG Eastern Michigan Rank 223rd 73.5 Points Scored 66.8 323rd 63rd 65.7 Points Allowed 74.4 265th 66th 39.5 Rebounds 32.3 335th 247th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 7.2 311th 223rd 7.0 3pt Made 6.2 291st 306th 11.4 Assists 10.9 325th 118th 11.1 Turnovers 11.5 157th

