The Bowling Green Falcons (9-3, 0-0 MAC) are 9.5-point favorites as they try to build on a seven-game win streak when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-5, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Stroh Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 140.5.

Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Stroh Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bowling Green -9.5 140.5

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Michigan has played six games this season that have had more than 140.5 combined points scored.

Eastern Michigan has a 140.3-point average over/under in its outings this season, 0.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

Eastern Michigan has a 5-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Eastern Michigan (5-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 5.6% more often than Bowling Green (4-4-0) this season.

Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bowling Green 5 62.5% 74 141.3 65.1 138.2 146.9 Eastern Michigan 6 66.7% 67.3 141.3 73.1 138.2 144.9

Additional Eastern Michigan Insights & Trends

The Falcons had eight wins in 18 games against the spread last year in MAC play.

The Eagles' 67.3 points per game are only 2.2 more points than the 65.1 the Falcons give up to opponents.

Eastern Michigan has put together a 5-1 ATS record and a 7-2 overall record in games it scores more than 65.1 points.

Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bowling Green 4-4-0 0-1 3-5-0 Eastern Michigan 5-4-0 1-2 5-4-0

Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bowling Green Eastern Michigan 7-9 Home Record 6-7 4-11 Away Record 2-13 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 76.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

