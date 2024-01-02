Muskegon County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Muskegon County, Michigan today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Muskegon County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Reeths-Puffer High School at Jenison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Jenison, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.