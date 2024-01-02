How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Red Wings will travel to face the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, January 2, with the Sharks having lost eight straight games.
Watch on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET as the Red Wings attempt to defeat the Sharks.
Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Red Wings vs Sharks Additional Info
Red Wings vs. Sharks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|Sharks
|6-5 (F/OT) SJ
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Red Wings are allowing 128 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 27th in league play.
- The Red Wings' 131 total goals (3.5 per game) rank third in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Red Wings are 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Red Wings have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alex DeBrincat
|37
|17
|21
|38
|16
|17
|44.4%
|Dylan Larkin
|31
|13
|18
|31
|15
|17
|54.2%
|Lucas Raymond
|37
|11
|17
|28
|15
|16
|25%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|36
|7
|19
|26
|15
|8
|-
|J.T. Compher
|32
|8
|15
|23
|16
|9
|45.2%
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks have allowed 150 total goals this season (4.0 per game), 32nd in the NHL.
- The Sharks' 75 goals on the season (2.0 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Sharks have gone 1-8-1 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Sharks have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 17 goals during that span.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tomas Hertl
|36
|13
|15
|28
|12
|23
|56.8%
|Mikael Granlund
|30
|4
|20
|24
|13
|19
|49.4%
|William Eklund
|36
|7
|9
|16
|12
|13
|30.3%
|Fabian Zetterlund
|37
|10
|5
|15
|12
|16
|45.8%
|Anthony Duclair
|33
|7
|6
|13
|9
|13
|36.4%
