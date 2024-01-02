The Detroit Red Wings will travel to face the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, January 2, with the Sharks having lost eight straight games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Watch on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET as the Red Wings attempt to defeat the Sharks.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Red Wings vs Sharks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Red Wings vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/7/2023 Red Wings Sharks 6-5 (F/OT) SJ

Red Wings Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Red Wings are allowing 128 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 27th in league play.

The Red Wings' 131 total goals (3.5 per game) rank third in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Red Wings are 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Red Wings have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alex DeBrincat 37 17 21 38 16 17 44.4% Dylan Larkin 31 13 18 31 15 17 54.2% Lucas Raymond 37 11 17 28 15 16 25% Shayne Gostisbehere 36 7 19 26 15 8 - J.T. Compher 32 8 15 23 16 9 45.2%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks have allowed 150 total goals this season (4.0 per game), 32nd in the NHL.

The Sharks' 75 goals on the season (2.0 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Sharks have gone 1-8-1 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Sharks have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 17 goals during that span.

Sharks Key Players