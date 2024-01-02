The Detroit Red Wings (17-16-4) visit the San Jose Sharks (9-25-3, losers of eight in a row) at SAP Center at San Jose. The game on Tuesday, January 2 starts at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET.

Red Wings vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Red Wings (-185) Sharks (+150) 6.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have won 58.3% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (7-5).

Detroit has a 1-3 record (winning only 25.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter.

The Red Wings have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this game.

In 23 of 37 matches this season, Detroit and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

Red Wings vs Sharks Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Sharks Rankings

Red Wings Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 131 (3rd) Goals 75 (32nd) 128 (27th) Goals Allowed 150 (32nd) 32 (6th) Power Play Goals 19 (23rd) 25 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 33 (30th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

Detroit is 4-6-0 against the spread, and 3-7-0 overall, in its past 10 games.

In its past 10 games, Detroit hit the over seven times.

The Red Wings have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

During the last 10 games, the Red Wings have scored 0.8 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Red Wings' 131 goals this season make them the third-best scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Red Wings have allowed 128 goals (3.5 per game) to rank 27th in league action.

The team is ranked 15th in goal differential at +3.

