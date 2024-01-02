The Western Michigan Broncos (3-9, 0-0 MAC) will look to stop a five-game road skid when visiting the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-6, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Millett Hall, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami (OH) Moneyline Western Michigan Moneyline

Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends

Western Michigan has covered six times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

The Broncos have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Miami (OH) has compiled a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, six out of the RedHawks' 10 games have hit the over.

