Tuesday's MAC slate includes the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-6, 0-0 MAC) against the Western Michigan Broncos (2-8, 0-0 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Game Information

Western Michigan Players to Watch

  • Seth Hubbard: 14.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Titus Wright: 8.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Owen Lobsinger: 9.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jefferson Monegro: 8.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Anthony Crump: 4.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

  • Darweshi Hunter: 13.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jaquel Morris: 7.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Bryce Bultman: 8.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Evan Ipsaro: 8.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Mekhi Cooper: 8.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Stat Comparison

Miami (OH) Rank Miami (OH) AVG Western Michigan AVG Western Michigan Rank
274th 70.9 Points Scored 65.3 339th
212th 72.1 Points Allowed 73.8 254th
349th 31.3 Rebounds 36.8 181st
341st 6.7 Off. Rebounds 10.7 72nd
71st 8.8 3pt Made 7.1 215th
112th 14.6 Assists 11.1 321st
272nd 12.9 Turnovers 13.1 283rd

