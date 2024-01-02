Tuesday's MAC slate includes the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-6, 0-0 MAC) against the Western Michigan Broncos (2-8, 0-0 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Western Michigan Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Michigan Players to Watch

Seth Hubbard: 14.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Titus Wright: 8.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Owen Lobsinger: 9.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Jefferson Monegro: 8.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Anthony Crump: 4.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

Darweshi Hunter: 13.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Jaquel Morris: 7.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Bryce Bultman: 8.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Evan Ipsaro: 8.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Mekhi Cooper: 8.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Stat Comparison

Miami (OH) Rank Miami (OH) AVG Western Michigan AVG Western Michigan Rank 274th 70.9 Points Scored 65.3 339th 212th 72.1 Points Allowed 73.8 254th 349th 31.3 Rebounds 36.8 181st 341st 6.7 Off. Rebounds 10.7 72nd 71st 8.8 3pt Made 7.1 215th 112th 14.6 Assists 11.1 321st 272nd 12.9 Turnovers 13.1 283rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.