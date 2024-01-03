Wednesday's contest between the No. 10 Baylor Bears (12-0) and No. 23 TCU Horned Frogs (14-0) going head to head at Foster Pavilion has a projected final score of 73-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Baylor, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on January 3.

The Bears enter this contest after an 85-79 win against Texas on Saturday.

Their last time out, the Bears won on Saturday 85-79 against Texas. In their last matchup on Saturday, the Horned Frogs secured an 81-67 win over BYU. In the win, Jada Walker led the Bears with 19 points. Sedona Prince's team-leading 25 points paced the Horned Frogs in the win.

Baylor vs. TCU Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Baylor vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 73, TCU 64

Baylor Schedule Analysis

The Bears' signature win this season came in an 85-79 victory over the No. 5 Texas Longhorns on December 30.

The Bears have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Baylor is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Bears are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins

85-79 on the road over Texas (No. 5/AP Poll) on December 30

84-77 at home over Utah (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 14

75-57 over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on December 16

71-51 at home over Oregon (No. 89) on December 3

81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 92) on November 19

TCU Schedule Analysis

On November 25 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 30) in our computer rankings, the Horned Frogs claimed their signature win of the season, an 88-81 victory at a neutral site.

The Horned Frogs have one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in the country.

TCU has seven wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 14th-most in the nation.

TCU 2023-24 Best Wins

88-81 over Nebraska (No. 30) on November 25

81-67 at home over BYU (No. 97) on December 30

67-42 at home over Rice (No. 99) on November 12

82-50 at home over Tulsa (No. 102) on December 1

68-51 at home over Lamar (No. 130) on December 17

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 12.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

12.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Sarah Andrews: 13.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (33-for-76)

13.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (33-for-76) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 53.6 FG%

11.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 53.6 FG% Bella Fontleroy: 10.4 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 42 3PT% (21-for-50)

10.4 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 42 3PT% (21-for-50) Aijha Blackwell: 9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)

TCU Leaders

Prince: 21.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 BLK, 59 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

21.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 BLK, 59 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Madison Conner: 22.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (64-for-148)

22.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (64-for-148) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (30-for-70)

10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (30-for-70) Jaden Owens: 8 PTS, 7.8 AST, 39.2 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

8 PTS, 7.8 AST, 39.2 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38) Aaliyah Roberson: 6.9 PTS, 58.7 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears are outscoring opponents by 29.4 points per game with a +353 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.7 points per game (14th in college basketball) and allow 55.3 per outing (40th in college basketball).

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs put up 80.5 points per game (30th in college basketball) while allowing 53.4 per outing (20th in college basketball). They have a +379 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 27.1 points per game.

