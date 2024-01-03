Wednesday's Horizon schedule includes the Youngstown State Penguins (4-7) playing the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-5) at 6:30 PM ET.

Oakland vs. Youngstown State Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

Oakland Players to Watch

Brooke Daniels: 10.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Linda van Schaik: 11.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Maddy Skorupski: 10.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Markyia McCormick: 12.4 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.4 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Alexis Johnson: 7.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Youngstown State Players to Watch

Emily Saunders: 11.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK Shay-Lee Kirby: 9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Dena Jarrells: 9.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Malia Magestro: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Paige Shy: 6.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

