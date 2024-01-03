The Detroit Pistons (2-25), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Delta Center, play the Utah Jazz (10-18). The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSDET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Pistons vs. Jazz Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: KJZZ, BSDET

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Pistons Games

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham generates 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game for the Pistons.

Ausar Thompson is averaging 10.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He's draining 46.3% of his shots from the floor.

Killian Hayes is putting up 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 42.5% of his shots from the floor.

Isaiah Stewart gets the Pistons 10.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while averaging 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jaden Ivey gives the Pistons 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while posting 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen posts 23.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

John Collins puts up 14.4 points, 8.2 boards and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 40.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Collin Sexton puts up 15.0 points, 2.8 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 34.9% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Talen Horton-Tucker averages 11.4 points, 4.5 assists and 2.7 boards.

Kelly Olynyk averages 7.2 points, 4.3 assists and 5.7 boards.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons vs. Jazz Stat Comparison

Jazz Pistons 112.3 Points Avg. 108.9 119.7 Points Allowed Avg. 120.8 45.3% Field Goal % 46.3% 35.3% Three Point % 33.2%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.