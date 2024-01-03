As they prepare for a matchup with the Utah Jazz (15-19), the Detroit Pistons (3-30) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 at Delta Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Pistons dropped their most recent game 136-113 against the Rockets on Monday. Alec Burks scored 21 points in the Pistons' loss, leading the team.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Monte Morris PG Out Quadricep Isaiah Stewart C Questionable Toe 10.4 7 1.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Simone Fontecchio: Questionable (Illness)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pistons vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and BSDET

KJZZ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.