The Utah Jazz (15-19) and the Detroit Pistons (3-30) are set to meet on Wednesday at Delta Center, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Lauri Markkanen and Ausar Thompson are two players to watch.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Jazz

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

KJZZ, BSDET

Pistons' Last Game

The Pistons lost their most recent game to the Rockets, 136-113, on Monday. Alec Burks led the way with 21 points, and also had two boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alec Burks 21 2 2 1 1 3 Jaden Ivey 19 6 3 0 0 3 Bojan Bogdanovic 14 2 2 0 0 3

Pistons vs Jazz Additional Info

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham's averages for the season are 23.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists, making 44.3% of his shots from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

Thompson gets 9.1 points, 7.1 boards and 2.2 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks.

The Pistons receive 13.0 points, 3.6 boards and 3.1 assists per game from Jaden Ivey.

Isaiah Stewart averages 10.4 points, 7.0 boards and 1.7 assists, making 47.2% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.

Jalen Duren averages 12.9 points, 11.8 boards and 2.4 assists, making 63.2% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cade Cunningham 25.1 4.3 7.4 1.2 0.6 1.6 Jaden Ivey 15.7 5.3 4.0 0.8 0.8 1.4 Bojan Bogdanovic 19.9 4.1 2.6 0.3 0.1 2.7 James Wiseman 7.7 4.9 0.9 0.2 0.7 0.0 Jalen Duren 5.7 6.0 0.9 0.1 0.1 0.0

