Thursday's Horizon slate includes the IUPUI Jaguars (2-9) meeting the Detroit Mercy Titans (9-4) at 7:00 PM ET.

Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Detroit Mercy Players to Watch

Irene Murua: 12.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Emma Trawally Porta: 8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK Myonna Hooper: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Imani McNeal: 6.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Amaya Burch: 6.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

IUPUI Players to Watch

Katie Davidson: 18.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Abby Wolterman: 8.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Faith Stinson: 7.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Jaela Johnson: 8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Logan Lewis: 5.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

