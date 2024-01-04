Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's Horizon slate includes the IUPUI Jaguars (2-9) meeting the Detroit Mercy Titans (9-4) at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Detroit Mercy Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Detroit Mercy Players to Watch
- Irene Murua: 12.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Emma Trawally Porta: 8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Myonna Hooper: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Imani McNeal: 6.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amaya Burch: 6.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
IUPUI Players to Watch
- Katie Davidson: 18.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Abby Wolterman: 8.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Faith Stinson: 7.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jaela Johnson: 8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Logan Lewis: 5.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.