Thursday's Big Ten schedule includes the Michigan State Spartans (7-5, 0-2 Big Ten) versus the Penn State Nittany Lions (6-6, 1-1 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Michigan State vs. Penn State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Michigan State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan State Players to Watch

Tyson Walker: 19.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK A.J Hoggard: 10.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaden: 10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Malik Hall: 9.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Carson Cooper: 4.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Penn State Players to Watch

Kanye Clary: 17.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 13.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Qudus Wahab: 10.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK

10.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK Nick Kern: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Zach Hicks: 6.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan State vs. Penn State Stat Comparison

Michigan State Rank Michigan State AVG Penn State AVG Penn State Rank 146th 76.4 Points Scored 76.4 146th 32nd 63.7 Points Allowed 70.9 182nd 173rd 37.0 Rebounds 33.6 299th 195th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 9.6 143rd 267th 6.5 3pt Made 8.2 121st 15th 18.4 Assists 11.6 304th 73rd 10.5 Turnovers 10.6 80th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.