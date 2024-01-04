Oakland vs. Milwaukee January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Horizon League schedule includes the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) facing the Milwaukee Panthers (4-7, 0-1 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Oakland vs. Milwaukee Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Oakland Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oakland Players to Watch
- Trey Townsend: 16.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jack Gohlke: 11.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chris Conway: 9.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Jones: 6.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D.Q. Cole: 6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Milwaukee Players to Watch
- Kentrell Pullian: 7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- BJ Freeman: 19.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Markeith Browning II: 8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Faizon Fields: 6.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Elijah Jamison: 8.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oakland vs. Milwaukee Stat Comparison
|Oakland Rank
|Oakland AVG
|Milwaukee AVG
|Milwaukee Rank
|262nd
|71.5
|Points Scored
|73.9
|216th
|245th
|73.5
|Points Allowed
|77.5
|314th
|307th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|36.2
|206th
|211th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|11.9
|26th
|162nd
|7.7
|3pt Made
|8.4
|98th
|297th
|11.7
|Assists
|12.7
|239th
|73rd
|10.5
|Turnovers
|10.8
|93rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.