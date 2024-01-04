Red Wings vs. Kings January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
When the Los Angeles Kings face the Detroit Red Wings at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday (the puck drops at 10:30 PM ET), Adrian Kempe and Lucas Raymond should be two of the top players to keep an eye on.
Red Wings vs. Kings Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Kings (-190)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,BSDET,BSW
Red Wings Players to Watch
- Detroit's Alex DeBrincat has recorded 21 assists and 17 goals in 38 games. That's good for 38 points.
- Raymond's 31 points this season, including 11 goals and 20 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Detroit.
- This season, Dylan Larkin has 13 goals and 18 assists for Los Angeles.
- In the crease, Alex Lyon has a .917 save percentage (12th in the league), with 253 total saves, while giving up 23 goals (2.5 goals against average). He has put up a 6-4-0 record between the posts for Detroit this season.
Kings Players to Watch
- Anze Kopitar is one of Los Angeles' top contributors with 34 points. He has scored 14 goals and picked up 20 assists this season.
- Through 34 games, Kempe has scored 12 goals and picked up 21 assists.
- Kevin Fiala's total of 31 points is via eight goals and 23 assists.
- Pheonix Copley's record is 4-1-2. He has given up 23 goals (3.16 goals against average) and made 154 saves.
Red Wings vs. Kings Stat Comparison
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Red Wings AVG
|Red Wings Rank
|10th
|3.38
|Goals Scored
|3.58
|4th
|1st
|2.35
|Goals Allowed
|3.45
|25th
|3rd
|33.9
|Shots
|29.9
|22nd
|2nd
|26.8
|Shots Allowed
|31.9
|24th
|20th
|18.8%
|Power Play %
|22.22%
|12th
|1st
|87.04%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.77%
|13th
