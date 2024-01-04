When the Los Angeles Kings face the Detroit Red Wings at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday (the puck drops at 10:30 PM ET), Adrian Kempe and Lucas Raymond should be two of the top players to keep an eye on.

Red Wings vs. Kings Game Information

Red Wings Players to Watch

Detroit's Alex DeBrincat has recorded 21 assists and 17 goals in 38 games. That's good for 38 points.

Raymond's 31 points this season, including 11 goals and 20 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Detroit.

This season, Dylan Larkin has 13 goals and 18 assists for Los Angeles.

In the crease, Alex Lyon has a .917 save percentage (12th in the league), with 253 total saves, while giving up 23 goals (2.5 goals against average). He has put up a 6-4-0 record between the posts for Detroit this season.

Kings Players to Watch

Anze Kopitar is one of Los Angeles' top contributors with 34 points. He has scored 14 goals and picked up 20 assists this season.

Through 34 games, Kempe has scored 12 goals and picked up 21 assists.

Kevin Fiala's total of 31 points is via eight goals and 23 assists.

Pheonix Copley's record is 4-1-2. He has given up 23 goals (3.16 goals against average) and made 154 saves.

Red Wings vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 10th 3.38 Goals Scored 3.58 4th 1st 2.35 Goals Allowed 3.45 25th 3rd 33.9 Shots 29.9 22nd 2nd 26.8 Shots Allowed 31.9 24th 20th 18.8% Power Play % 22.22% 12th 1st 87.04% Penalty Kill % 80.77% 13th

