The Central Michigan Chippewas (5-6, 0-0 MAC) play a fellow MAC squad, the Ball State Cardinals (8-4, 0-0 MAC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at John E. Worthen Arena. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Central Michigan vs. Ball State Game Information

Central Michigan Players to Watch

  • Anthony Pritchard: 13.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brian Taylor: 12.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Derrick Butler: 9.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cayden Vasko: 6.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Markus Harding: 10 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

Ball State Players to Watch

  • Basheer Jihad: 18.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jalin Anderson: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Mickey Pearson Jr.: 12 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mason Jones: 4.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ben Hendriks: 5.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Central Michigan vs. Ball State Stat Comparison

Ball State Rank Ball State AVG Central Michigan AVG Central Michigan Rank
185th 75 Points Scored 68.2 309th
107th 67.7 Points Allowed 76.4 302nd
229th 35.6 Rebounds 32.9 324th
206th 8.9 Off. Rebounds 9.1 194th
164th 7.7 3pt Made 6.5 268th
264th 12.3 Assists 11.5 310th
181st 11.8 Turnovers 13.4 301st

